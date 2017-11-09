NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Madonna Shares Late-Night Cover

Madonna was in a night owl kind of mood.
Filed Under: Madonna
Photo: Eldson Chagara / AFP / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Between albums, Madonna has tried her hand at stand-up comedy, imitated Kim Kardashian and struggled to get her UPS packages delivered. (For what it’s worth, she’s also announced major philanthropic plans in Malawi and celebrated Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday.)

Related: Madonna Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut with Amy Schumer

The Queen of Pop is almost certainly plotting her next reinvention, but with all this downtime she’s managed to have a little fun. Last night Madonna tweeted a cover of Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” while everyone in her house was asleep.

“Between the Bars…………strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep. Eliot Smith  #prayer #lullaby #love,” she wrote. 

Wearing glasses and a striped shirt, Madonna strummed the guitar and delivered some soft, tender vocals. It’s safe to say she did her “favorite song” justice.

Watch the video here:

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!

Listen Live