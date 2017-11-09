NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Music Education in Philly Public Schools Is About to Get a Boost

Filed Under: Grammy Music Education Coalition, music, music programs, public school, School District of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the School District of Philadelphia offices on December 31, 2015 in Philadelphia City. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

The Grammy Music Education Coalition, a nonprofit representing over thirty nationally-recognized music education organizers including the National Association for Music Education and the VH1 Save the Music Foundation, was launched this past Tuesday.  The collective’s admirable goal is to dramatically increase the number of students writing, performing, and studying music in the U.S. public school system.

Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow told Billboard that the concept was sparked by a what-if. “The big dream was what if every young person had the opportunity to be involved with music through the public school system,” he’s quoted as stating.  Indeed, it’s a very significant question to ask, given the number of children currently attending public schools and the proven benefits music programming has upon their education.

The GMEC plans to start its work in traditionally under-served communities which may lack financial or musical resources.  The coalition will initially roll out in three school districts: Nashville (Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools’ Music Makes Us), New York City (New York City Department of Education) and Philadelphia (The School District of Philadelphia).  The ultimate goal is sustainability, to create programs which school districts can easily implement and sustain independently over time.

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia School District has had its fair share struggles in recent years.  This initiative is spectacular news for Philly schoolchildren and their parents, particularly for families whose schools have been forced to cut or diminish music programming.

Philadelphia, of course, is the birthplace of countless big names in music, both former and present, who got their starts right here in the city.  It’s great to know that the stars of tomorrow, potentially enrolled in our public school system at this very moment, are about to get more support, funding, and opportunities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!

Listen Live