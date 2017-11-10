NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Team Up for ‘Say All You Want For Christmas’

They sing it like they mean it.
Filed Under: Nick Jonas, Shania Twain
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain have joined forces for “Say All You Want For Christmas,” a new holiday song that’s all about giving and receiving.

Related: Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Now’ Album Title

The mid-paced track is slow and sensuous, starting with a spare piano line and gradually building with strings and vocals: “Spread all of your emotions on the table/ And let me see your heart upon your sleeve/ …I wanna know exactly what you need/ Say all you want for Christmas  is me.”

Jonas and Twain’s voices harmonize beautifully throughout the love song, especially on the chorus: “I’m gonna love you like/ like it’s always Christmas Eve/ And I’m gonna sacrifice the selfish part of me/ And when we’re all alone and I hold you close/ Everything I need/ Say all you want for Christmas is me.”

Though it’s their first official collaboration, it’s not the first time Jonas and Twain have performed together. Twain brought Jonas out for a duet of her song “Party For Two,” at her comeback performance at this spring’s Stagecoach festival.

Check out the new track below:

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!

Listen Live