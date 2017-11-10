NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Sam Smith Shares Intimate ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ with James Corden

The audience chilled on easy chairs and couches.
Filed Under: Sam Smith
Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Robyn Collins

Sam Smith delivered an emotional, low-key version of his single “Too Good At Goodbyes” on Thursday (Nov. 9) on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Sam Smith’s ‘The Thrill of It All’

Standing on an oriental rug, amidst a stage full of living room lamps, the pop star and a trio of backup singers performed to an audience sitting in easy chairs and couches.

Smith’s second album The Thrill Of It All came out November 3.

Check out his performance on The Late Late Show below:

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
U2 Heads to Wells Fargo Center for June ConcertTickets for U2's June 13th concert at the Wells Fargo Center go on sale November 20th at 10:00 a.m. Don't forget you MUST pre-register before buying tickets!

Listen Live