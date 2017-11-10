NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Veterans and Active Military Can Ice Skate for Free Today at Dilworth Park!

Christmas Village and Winter garden at Dilworth Park outside of City Hall, Philadelphia, PA, USA. (Photo by: Jumping Rocks/UIG via Getty Images)

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

November 10th marks the season opening of the Rothman Institute Ice Rink at Dilworth Park, located at City Hall in Center City Philadelphia.

To honor our active-duty military members and veterans, anyone with a military ID can skate for free through 11:00 p.m. tonight!

The Rothman Ice Rink is a yearly staple to Philadelphia’s wintry holiday scene, and offers urbanites the chance to ice skate in the midst of the bustling city, seven days a week.  Admission is $3 for kids 10 and under, $5 for adults, and there is a $10 skate rental fee.  The rink also offers skating lessons for children and adults.  Each four-week session is $100 and includes lessons, admission and skate rental.  To sign up, click on the Learn to Skate Registration Form, and you can always e-mail lessons@rinkmanagement.com for more information.

Head on down to 1 S. 15th St. in Philadelphia to Dilworth Park and rent those skates, if you’re the type to not be bothered by frost-bitten feet and numb fingertips.  Make sure to let a military member in your life know that today, in support of their service, the Rothman Ice Rink is honored to let them skate for free!

