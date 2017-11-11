Burlesque, Babies, and Body Positivity: Check Out Bumps & Grinds This Sunday!

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Hattie Harlowe is a marketing professional, a freelancer, a burlesque performer, and a producer. She’s also a mother. She’s also expecting.

If you can believe it, she’s actually not at death’s door from exhaustion after all that, and that, my friends, is ultimately about to benefit YOU in a very real way.

Mothers, particularly, and ladies, and Fathers, and other gentlemen, and friends…ok, fine, literally everyone…you are invited to her new creation, “Bumps & Grinds: An All Mama Revue”, billed as a celebration of “parenthood, choice, and body positivity.”

This killer variety show is going to feature burlesque dancers, sword swallowers, drag artists, comediennes…all, incidentally, who happen to be mothers.

Hattie herself, co-winner of the 2017 Philadelphia Burlesque Battle Royale, is eight months pregnant.

Stop. Read that again. An award-winning burlesque performer and producer is throwing and STARRING IN this shin-dig, and she’s EIGHT FREAKING MONTHS PREGNANT. That’s superhuman. That’s mindblowing. That’s a mother for you.

The evening promises to be a feast for the senses, given the, you know, sword swallowers and burlesque performers. However, it’s also going to be a treat for the audience, offering its own treats such as the chance to win a family portrait and gift basket (all proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood), special themed drinks and mocktails, a number of vendors such as doula service providers, prenatal masseuses, and family photographers, and a meet and greet with the performers at intermission.

Bumps & Grinds is happening Sunday at Franky Bradley’s in the city, located at 1320 Chancellor Street. The doors are at seven, the show starts at eight, and tickets can be purchased here. Entrance is $12 in advance or $15 at the door; A $20 VIP package includes a reserved table, signed cast poster, and…bonus!…a surprise gift.

Mothers, as I’m sure we all know, are rock stars, and deserve every ounce of support from those of us who love them that we have to spare. So head out to Franky Bradley’s in the name of a positive body image for a night celebrating and honoring women…who they are, what they can do, and how goddamn great they look on stage. See you there!